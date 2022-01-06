Beloit, WI - Our beloved mother, Mary C. Phelps, walked peacefully home with Jesus on Jan. 3, 2022. Mary was born July 3rd 1939 in Pocahontas, Arkansas, the daughter of Avery and Dollie Moore, the 6th of ten children. The family moved to Cortland, IL in 1951. Mary graduated in 1957 from Dekalb high school. During her life, Mary received a certificate of bookkeeping, and was also a certified seamstress. After moving to the Beloit area in 1977, Mary served as principle at So. Beloit Christian Academy, and was employed at Birds Eye Foods in Darian WI as an inspector, retiring in 2011. She made many great and lasting friendships there. Mary was a faithful member of Good News Christian Center in Beloit, where she volunteered for the nursery, greeting, and made many treats for fellowship nights. She truly loved here church family, and enjoyed the fellowship, and friendship of the members. She very much enjoyed the bags of candy that she received as well. The highlight of Mary's life was spending time with her family. She looked forward to the family gatherings the most and opened her home to everyone. Her cooking revealed her true southern flare, and hospitality. She devoted herself to her mother Dollie as well, caring for her at home during the last years of her life. Mary is survived by her children, Mary Latimer of Beloit, Deloris (Dee) Skilling of Arcadia, WI, Cheryl (Matt) Reynolds of Beloit, Jeff (Sue) Phelps of Beloit, and Trina (Alonzo) Naranjo of So. Beloit, IL; sisters, Ruby Smith of So Beloit, IL and Cathy Renteria of Beloit; brothers, John (Nancy) Moore of Orlando FL, and Kenneth (Shannon) Moore of Greenville TN; 19 grandchildren; 40 Great- grandchildren; 5 Great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. She was predeceased by her parents, three brothers, and two sisters Thank you to Beloit Regional Hospice for the wonderful care given to Mary in the last months. A special thank you to Nurse Haley, and her special CNA Anderia who always put a smile on her face, and niece Kirsten Foulker for the unselfish sacrifice of contributing to her care. Memorial service will be at noon on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Rosman Funeral Home, with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com
