- July 31, 2020
South Beloit, IL -- Mary Beth Dalton, Age 54 of South Beloit, Illinois passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit, Wisconsin. Mary graduated from Milton High School in 1984. She went on to pursue some college education and ultimately worked in life as a caregiver for many people. She enjoyed riding horses, dancing and rehabilitating sick and injured animals. She loved gardening and going to flea markets. Most of all she loved her children.
Mary is survived by her children, Andrea (Andrea Perrin) Ennis, and Matt Ennis; siblings: Earl Young, Janis (Kelly Johnson) Frank, Richard Young, William (Karla) Young, David Young; her grandson, Maxwell; her significant other Jay Yaklich and his son, Jay Jr. as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.