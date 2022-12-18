Mary Anne Herrick

December 10, 1940 - December 16, 2022 Janesville, WI - Mary Anne Herrick, 82, of Janesville, WI, died on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Mercy Hospital, Janesville, WI.

She was born on December 10, 1940 in Fredericktown, MO, the daughter of Vernon and Alice (Allen) Estes. Mary Anne received her Bachelor's Degree in 1962 from Central Methodist University, Fayette, MO. She married Lance Alan Herrick on December 27, 1964 in Evanston, IL. He predeceased her on February 1, 2022.

