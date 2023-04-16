Mary Anne Allen

August 23, 1923 - April 11, 2023 Beloit, WI - Mary Anne was born in Jackson, Michigan on August 23rd, 1923, 99 years and eight months ago. She attended Jackson schools and the University of Michigan, where she majored in English and Voice Performance, and those who had a chance to hear her beautiful mezzo soprano arias and descants were oft' brought to tears.
Mary Anne was also a gifted teacher of Latin and German and French and English and loved teaching and her 'kids.
Her first teaching job out of UM was in Harrisville, Michigan where she taught German, Latin, French and English and Math at a one room school!
After relocating to Beloit with her husband Phil in 1956, she taught at Aldrich and Cunnigham and Wright School and loved every moment and every person at each school, and was beloved by them all. Asked to fill in at Wright School for the librarian, she brought her joy of reading to so many lucky kids. Living adjacent to Todd School playground, 'Mom Allen' became the in loco parent for hundreds of Todd playgrounders.
A devout Christian, Mary Anne reveled in 'going to church', whether St. Paul's Episcopal in Jackson or Beloit, or later in her son's Daystar Fellowship Church. She knew every verse in the Episcopal Hymnal and her voice would soar above the choir to the delight of the congregants.
But her greatest love was her husband of 74 years, Phil. They met in grade school in Jackson, graduated together at U of Michigan and were inseparable.
Mary Anne will be reunited with her parents, who preceded her to her Savior Jesus, Frieda Adeline and Charles Pratt Berger, and her brother whom she adored, Charles Berger, granddaughter Frieda Abigail Curtis, and great granddaughter Ashley Marie Heath.
Survivors include her daughters, Margie (John) Carroll, Annie Allen, Frieda (Mark) Ultsch and son Phillip (Jean) Allen; Grandchildren Jeff (Ghita) Carroll, Mary Anne (Ron) Watson, Lydia Heath, Charles Curtis III, Phillip Curtis, and Elizabeth Allen; Great Grandchildren Cecil Carroll, Paulina Carroll, Isaiah Wisdom, Miles Wisdom, Kofi Watson, Sophia Barber, Ty Barber, and August Curtis.
A Memorial Service for Mary Anne will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023 in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit, WI, with Pastor T.J. Humphrey officiating. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church or Nature at the Confluence.