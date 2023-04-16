Mary Anne Allen

August 23, 1923 - April 11, 2023 Beloit, WI - Mary Anne was born in Jackson, Michigan on August 23rd, 1923, 99 years and eight months ago. She attended Jackson schools and the University of Michigan, where she majored in English and Voice Performance, and those who had a chance to hear her beautiful mezzo soprano arias and descants were oft' brought to tears.

Mary Anne was also a gifted teacher of Latin and German and French and English and loved teaching and her 'kids.

