Beloit, WI - Mary A. Marlette, 95, of Beloit, WI, died on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Willowick Assisted Living, Clinton, WI.
She was born on May 16, 1926 in Madison, WI, the daughter of Joseph and Jennie (Tortorice) Fedele. Mary was a graduate of St. Joseph High School. She married Theodore Marlette on May 31, 1951 in Winona, MN. He predeceased her on October 11, 1978.
Mary was employed by the First National Bank. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Mary loved to knit, crochet, and read.
Survivors include her children, Charles Marlette of Michigan, George (Karen) Marlette of Virginia, Julia (Raymond) Boigenzahn of Beloit, WI, and Janet (Peter) Bales of Janesville, WI; grandchildren, Anthony, Amy, Jennifer, Lisa, Kristina, Michael, Candice, and Erica; several great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents; son, Michael Marlette; sister, Antonette Mattano; brothers, Sam, Joseph and Peter Fedele.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021 in the St. Jude Catholic Church, 737 Hackett St., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in New Auburn Cemetery, New Auburn, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.