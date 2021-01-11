Mary A. Cammilleri

March 30, 1926 - January 10, 2021
Beloit, WI - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Mary Ann Cammilleri. She left us peacefully on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Beloit Senior Living.
Mary was born on March 30, 1926 in Beloit, WI to Girolama and Rocco Piccione. She married the love of her life, John Cammilleri, Sr. on June 16, 1946 at St. Paul's Catholic Church. He predeceased her on August 5, 2010.
Mary worked in the office at Yates American. Early in her marriage, along with her husband, she became owner and operator of Cammilleri Foods. Mary and John became friends with many customers. They both enjoyed working with the public. Like many in the community, Mary had fond memories of the store. After the store closed in 1980, Mary worked part-time at Bergners. She enjoyed helping women with clothing. She had a love for fashion. Mary also loved spending time in the kitchen and creating delicious meals for her family and friends. She was a member of the South Beloit American Legion Holtz-Hirtz Post #288.
Mary is survived by three sons, Dave Cammilleri of New Berlin, WI, John (Rose) Cammilleri of Beloit, WI, and Joseph (Linda) Cammilleri of Moline, IL, as well as her sister, Josephine Giacalone of Beloit, WI. She had six grandchildren: Gia, Michael (Andrea), Casey (Alex), Dana, Kenneth and Kyle Cammilleri, and three great grandchildren: Ivan, Lucia, and Gianna. Special friends included Chuck Krull and Steve Mead.
She was predeceased by her parents, brother Frank Piccione, and sister Mary Piccione.
A quote from a poem Mary received at retirement describes her well -
She's what we call a lady, with an air of style and grace, She's like a dozen roses that dress up the simplest place.
A private family service will be held. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements,
The family would like to thank staff at Beloit Senior Living for their outstanding care and Beloit Regional Hospice, especially nurse Jessica, for their support.
Memorials may be given in her name to Beloit Regional Hospice.
