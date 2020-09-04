June 10, 1920 - September 1, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Marvin G. Behling, 100, of Beloit, WI, died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 10, 1920 in Lake Mills, WI, the son of Max and Evelyn (Spitzer) Behling. Marvin was drafted into the U.S. Army on January 5, 1942 and enlisted in the Medical Corps. After being discharged on June 12, 1945, Marvin came to Beloit. His family and future wife were working at Fairbanks Morse where he found work on the assembly line making magnetos or small generators for tractors and small engines. He married Barbara Olson on April 2, 1948. Marvin retired from Yates America after four decades. He was a member of the American Legion West Field Post #48. Marvin was an avid vegetable gardener, loved moonlight bowling, dancing, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Behling; children, Cheryl Carroll and Craig Behling; siblings, Rubin Behling and Alice Wiedenfeld. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Vernon Behling.
Funeral Services for Marvin will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Burial will be in the Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com