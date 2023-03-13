March 11, 1934 - March 8, 2023 Janesville, WI - Marvin F. Gray, age 88, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2023 at Cedar Crest Nursing home in Janesville, Wisconsin. He was born March 11, 1934 on a farm near Richland Center, Wisconsin to Truman Francis Gray and Ruby (Sawyer) Gray. The family moved to Beloit, Wisconsin where Marvin attended school and spent much of his youth. Marvin married Marion Janet Davis on July 10, 1954. After serving two-years in the United States Army as a MP in Germany, Marvin became a Deputy at the Rock County Sheriff's Department where he worked for 31 years retiring as Sergeant Gray.
Marvin greatly enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping, fishing, NASCAR, traveling, fixing old clocks and country music. In retirement, Marvin and Marion traveled frequently and enjoyed winters in Florida, Arizona, including many years in Texas. They ventured to Alaska, Hawaii & England.
Marvin and Marion were married for 68-years and blessed with three children: Janet Gray of Waupaca, WI, Judy (Michael) Catterall of McFarland, WI, and Michael (Lori) Gray of Three Lakes, WI; seven grandchildren: Nina (Marty) Schultz, Kaityln (Brandon) Chiero, Ben (Amber) Catterall, Jordan Bast, Autumn (Cody Jorgenson) Gray, Olivia Gray, Alise Gray; five great-grandchildren: Grayson & Lillian Chiero, Hudson & Emme Catterall and Ruby Schultz.
Marvin is preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Edward and Lillian Davis; sisters, Alta Green and Marge Dary. He also leaves behind nieces, nephews, Marion's family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Military Honors will be held immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice or to the Badger Honor Flight. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice and the staff at Cedar Crest for the care and compassion that they have provided to Marvin and the family.