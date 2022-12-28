July 3, 1931 - December 22, 2022 Beloit, WI - Marvelene McAlister, 91, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away at her home on Thursday, December 22, 2022.
Marvelene was born on July 3, 1931, in Pontotoc, Mississippi, the daughter of Earn Baskin and Mansfield Bufford. She moved to Beloit in the late 1940's where she worked various jobs from the hotel industry, retail to manufacturing until she retired from Broasters in the 1980's. Marvelene married Jeff McAlister on July 5, 1951, in Ripley, Mississippi.
Marvelene was a lifelong member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, joining in the early 1950's. She served faithfully on the Mission Ministry, and as a proud Mother of Emmanuel. Marvelene loved God and her church family. Whenever she had the ability to be in service, Marvelene was there. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, laughing and talking with them. Marvelene loved to dance, sitting outside on nice summer evenings, and blessing all family and friends with her delicious pound cakes. She was a faithful and loving wife to Jeff McAlister for 65 years.
Marvelene is survived by four children, Arlene Askew of Madison, Wisconsin, Teresa (Lloyd) Perkins of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Betty Hendrix of Beloit, Wisconsin, and Jeffrey McAlister Jr of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; six grandchildren, Brandon (Josephine) Askew of Mililani, Hawaii, Clarence McKnight of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Nyger McKnight of Douglasville, Georgia, Deleayne McKnight of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Nicole McAlister of Tallahassee, Florida, and Stacey McAlister of Chicago, Illinois; ten great grandchildren, Shanice McKnight, Kishawn Williams, Xavier McKnight, and Alysha Fralin of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Azahria Wilson, and Ja'Niya of Douglasville, Georgia, Amaya Lawrence, and Jianni Bond of Tallahassee, Florida, and Makana Askew, and Kaleonahenahe Askew of Mililani, Hawaii; aunts, Minnie L Nicholas, and Addie B. Shakir of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Bonnie Reneau of Beloit, Wisconsin; Karen Williams, like a daughter of Houston, Texas; Wesley Yarbrough, a special friend of the family of Beloit Wisconsin, Marilyn McKinley, special friend of the family, of Beloit Wisconsin, Bryanna Turner, like a granddaughter of Roseville, Michigan; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff; parents; great-grandson, Keahipono Zayden Askew; and a son-in-law, Thomas T. Hendrix.
A celebration of life service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1151 East Grand Avenue, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 with Reverend Orienthal J. Newburn officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Committal at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit will follow the service. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
To plant a tree in memory of Marvelene McAlister as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.