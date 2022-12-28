Marvelene McAlister

July 3, 1931 - December 22, 2022 Beloit, WI - Marvelene McAlister, 91, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away at her home on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

Marvelene was born on July 3, 1931, in Pontotoc, Mississippi, the daughter of Earn Baskin and Mansfield Bufford. She moved to Beloit in the late 1940's where she worked various jobs from the hotel industry, retail to manufacturing until she retired from Broasters in the 1980's. Marvelene married Jeff McAlister on July 5, 1951, in Ripley, Mississippi.

