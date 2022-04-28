Marvel McKearn

Beloit, WI - Marvel Mannon-McKearn was born August 12, 1926. She left us Monday, February 21, 2022.
Marvel was a proud member of Al-anon. She was born in Kewanee, IL the daughter of Henry and Evelyn Taylor-Mannon. She had one brother Dean Mannon (Faye).
She had two wonderful grammas and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Marvel and Jack were married 56 years. Who would have thought it? She loved him dearly and they had a great family together: Pamela (Harley), Joseph (Dana), Michael (Tonee), John (Dori) and Monica (Dave). She also had several beloved extended family members including: Jan Betz, Carol Pozzani, Pamela Winne (Terry), Christine Schlichting (Larry), Annette Wobig, (Mengwasser) Fred Wobig and Bob Wieser (Diane).
Marvel had many nieces and nephews; three grandchildren, Todd McKearn (Kristy), Scott McKearn and Tammie Dusavage (Ed Andera); and great grandchildren, Ronan, Jack, Addie and Eva.
Marvel felt she was blessed not only by a wonderful family but by loyal, loving joy-filled friends.... So many beautiful souls... "You all know who you are."
A memorial service for Marvel will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with a visitation of remembrance to follow from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ascension
"And if I go,
While you're still here...
Know that I live on,
Vibrating to a different measure
Behind a thin veil you cannot see through.
You will not see me,
So you must have faith.
I wait for the time when we can soar together again,