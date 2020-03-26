October 3, 1956 - March 23, 2020
South Beloit, IL -- Martin P. Burdick age 63 of South Beloit, IL died Monday March 23, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born October 3, 1956 to the late Norman and Betty (Coop) Burdick in Batavia, New York.
Public Funeral Services for Martin are postponed until the statewide ban issued by Gov. Evers on March 17th limiting all public gatherings to 9 people or less is lifted. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit 362-2000
