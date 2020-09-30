August 21, 1920 - August 24, 2020
Clinton, WI- Marsella "Marcie" Ueck born August 21, 1920 to Emmit and Ella Shank of Angola, In. She passed August 24. 2020. She survived 3 siblings, Eddith, Adelbert and Malinda. Graduated in 1939 from Tri-State College in Angola, IN. Married to F. Allen Ueck on November 27, 1946 in Niles, MI. Mother of 2 sons, Steven born in 1949 and Jeffrey in 1951, who was deceased in 1957.
Survived by son, Steven and wife Carol, granddaughter, Marni Lotzer, Grandson, Jeffrey Ueck and great grandsons, Jackson and William Lotzer.
Longtime Beloit resident, a member of First Presbyterian Church, active in civic activities. She had many life-long friends and kept in contact with them throughout her life. An avid card player, she joins her husband and dear friends Bill and Frannie at. the never-ending card game in Heaven. She led a long and fulfilling life, spreading good cheer and love to all she touched.