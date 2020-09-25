Marolyn J. Schumacher

November 7, 1933 - September 23, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Marolyn Joanne Schumacher, 86, of Beloit, Wisconsin died peacefully in her sleep on September 23, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on November 7, 1933, in Washington, Iowa. She is predeceased by her parents, Prior and Ellen Fenn of Washington, Iowa and her late husband of 42 years, William A. Schumacher of Beloit, Wis. Marolyn graduated from the College of Nursing at the University of Iowa in 1955. She worked as a nurse for various companies, including Fairbanks-Morse, while raising her children. On June 10, 1955, she married the love of her life, William Schumacher. They resided in Iowa City, Iowa before moving to Beloit in 1971. Her love for gardening, arts and crafts and especially her children will always be remembered and cherished.
She is survived by her five children, Jayne Watkins of Bloomington, Indiana; James Schumacher of Niceville, Florida; Laura Varney of Canton, Michigan; Nancy O'Sullivan of Denver, Colorado; Kurt Schumacher of D'Hanis, Texas, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend their sincerest gratitude and thanks to all of those who have cared for Marolyn.
Private family services will be held at a later date.