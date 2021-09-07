Marlene Rae (Fowler) Bellard

January 7, 1938 - September 2, 2021
JANESVILLE, WI - Marlene Rae Bellard, age 83, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at home surrounded by family, after a courageous 4 1/2 year battle with cancer. Marlene was born on January 7, 1938, in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Horace E. and Nellie (Mc Gilvra) Fowler. She graduated from Beloit High School in 1956, living and working in Beloit and Janesville until moving to Janesville in 1985. Marlene worked in marketing for The Messenger, Beloit Shopping News ad Beloit Daily News as well as in sales at C. and C. Leisure.
Marlene is survived by her sisters, Carla Morgan and Barb Frank; four children, Brian, Jay (Theresa), Traci (Joe) Kreitzmann and Kimberly (Steve) Falk; six grandchildren, Jennifer (Jake) Hess, Carrie (Jason) Fox, Erik Kreitzmann, Courtney Lockhart, Hannah (Eric) Huhn and Kyle (Catherine) Lockhart; 10 great grandchildren and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bruce; and sister, Lynn.
A special thank you from the family goes out to Dr. Shahid Shekhani, medical oncologist at Mercyhealth in Janesville, Marlene's special angel, Dr. Frank Brodkey and Mercyhealth Hospice Wisconsin Natasha, Carol and Melissa and the rest of the wonderful staff for the compassionate care given to Marlene.
Per Marlene's request there will be no services or visitation. In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy donations to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin would be appreciated.
The Bellard family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com