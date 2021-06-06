February 2, 1937 - May 30, 2021
Beloit, WI - Marlene R. Isferding, 84, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021 in her home.
She was born on February 2, 1937, in Beloit, WI, the daughter of John and Irma (Henningson) Foat. Marlene was a 1955 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married James Edward Isferding Sr. on March 19, 1958. He predeceased her on December 3, 2018.
Marlene was employed as a receptionist by various dental offices in the Beloit area, retiring in 1996. In her earlier years, she enjoyed playing girls softball, basketball, bowling, golf, and was a Beloit tennis champion for ten consecutive years. Marlene also enjoyed fishing and taking trips to Hayward, WI to fish on the Chippewa Flowage.
Survivors include her son, James Edward Isferding Jr. of Oshkosh, WI; daughter, Julie Marie Isferding of Janesville, WI; granddaughter, Delaney (Jason Liss) Blabaum of Janesville, WI; great grandchildren, Ian, Al, and Ellie; sister, Karen (Jim) Ellinger of Columbia City, IN; brother, Duane Foat of Beloit, WI.
Marlene was predeceased by her parents and sisters, Vivian Card and Donna Green.
Marlene will be laid to rest in the Spring Grove Cemetery, Wisconsin Dells, WI. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be given in her name to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.