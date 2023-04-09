Marlene Meyers

March 21, 1935 - April 5, 2023 Orfordville, WI - Marlene Meyers, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at UW Health University Hospital. She was born on March 21, 1935, in Marion, Illinois, to Charles and June Milan.

Marlene was married to the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Meyers on March 2, 1957, in Freeport, Illinois. She spent much of her time supporting her numerous children and grandchildren in all of their activities. She was often found spending her days at baseball diamonds, football fields, basketball courts, concerts, musicals, show choir competitions, and anything else any of her children or grandchildren were up to. She never missed showing her support. Marlene was known fondly in her neighborhood for handing out painted rocks, onions and potatoes on Halloween for trick-or-treaters, which was a crowd favorite. She was a member of the American Business Women's Association, and enjoyed lunching with her many friends, including those from Beloit Corporation, where she worked for many years, and her painting group. Marlene enjoyed bowling, and teaching her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren how to paint, sew and garden. She was known for her beloved fairy garden. Nothing made her happier than being surrounded by family, sitting on her deck in the sun, and a good cup of coffee. One of her favorite places to go was the Haven downtown Orfordville, where she was always met with kindness.

