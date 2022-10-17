Marlene M. Bachim

July 14, 1939 - October 13, 2022 Beloit, WI - Marlene Muriel Bachim was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left the world on October 13, 2022 at the age of 83. Marlene was born in Browns Valley, Minnesota on July 14, 1939 to Lillian and Luverne Morse. After graduating from Siren High School in 1957, she earned a B.S. in Elementary Education from UW River Falls. She also did various post-graduate studies at UW Madison, Oshkosh, and Whitewater. Marlene married Anthony (Tony) in 1966, and they just celebrated their 56th anniversary in September. Together they had two children, Dale and Jodi.
Marlene was a dedicated elementary teacher with the Beloit school district who shared her love of reading with her kids for 37 years, earning several teaching awards including Beloit PTA Educator of the Year. After retiring in 1998, she remained connected to education, volunteering with various school programs, including the BABES (Beginning Alcohol and Addiction Basic Education Studies) program, and participating in P.E.O. activities. Marlene loved traveling and being with friends. She could often be found tatting, making cards, crafting, or snuggled under a warm blanket with a book and stuffed teddy bear on her lap.
She is survived by her husband, Tony; their children and spouses, Dale and Maria Bachim and Jodi and Matt Bostrom; their grandsons, John Bachim and Bailey Bostrom; her brothers, Clifton and Elton; and several sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins and is preceded by her parents.
A Funeral Service for Marlene will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at River of Life Methodist Church, 2375 Prairie Ave., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.