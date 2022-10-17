Marlene M. Bachim

July 14, 1939 - October 13, 2022 Beloit, WI - Marlene Muriel Bachim was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left the world on October 13, 2022 at the age of 83. Marlene was born in Browns Valley, Minnesota on July 14, 1939 to Lillian and Luverne Morse. After graduating from Siren High School in 1957, she earned a B.S. in Elementary Education from UW River Falls. She also did various post-graduate studies at UW Madison, Oshkosh, and Whitewater. Marlene married Anthony (Tony) in 1966, and they just celebrated their 56th anniversary in September. Together they had two children, Dale and Jodi.

Marlene was a dedicated elementary teacher with the Beloit school district who shared her love of reading with her kids for 37 years, earning several teaching awards including Beloit PTA Educator of the Year. After retiring in 1998, she remained connected to education, volunteering with various school programs, including the BABES (Beginning Alcohol and Addiction Basic Education Studies) program, and participating in P.E.O. activities. Marlene loved traveling and being with friends. She could often be found tatting, making cards, crafting, or snuggled under a warm blanket with a book and stuffed teddy bear on her lap.

