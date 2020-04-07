September 22, 1954 - April 3, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Mark W. Myers, age 65, of Beloit died from complications of MS on Friday April 3, 2020. He died in his home with his wife by his side after battling the disease for 30 years. Mark was born September 22, 1954 to the late Richard and Barbara (Walker) Myers in Michigan. He graduated from Cassopolis High School, class of 1972. Mark married Susan M. (Kowalski) Reith on October 23, 1990. She survives. He worked for many years at Wickes Lumber as a salesman. Being from Michigan, Mark loved everything MICHIGAN. He enjoyed the college and professional athletics and always tried to emphasize the rivalries between the Wisconsin and Michigan teams. Mark loved cats, especially the friendly, playful companionship they offered him and Sue over the years. He also enjoyed golf, bowling & baseball.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Myers of Beloit; his two sons, Mark (Karen) Myers and their daughter, Makenzie of Florida and James (Akiko) Reith of Japan; his brother, Richard (Pam) Myers of Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents and his step mother Jane Myers.
The family Beloit Regional Hospice as well as Stephanie and her team for all they did for Mark.
A Family gathering to celebrate and honor Mark's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Myers family on our website.
