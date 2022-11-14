Mark W. Dobbs

December 26, 1965 - November 8, 2022 Beloit, WI - Mark W. Dobbs age 56 died Tuesday November 8, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born December 26, 1965 to Hubert and Dorothy (Dickerson) Dobbs in Beloit. Mark attended Beloit Catholic, class of 1985. He worked at ACM for many years. Mark enjoyed fishing, estate sales and the pizza at The Club. He was an avid Bears fan and also enjoyed watching most sports. Mark will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor.

Mark is survived his father, Hubert Dobbs of Beloit; his two daughters, Tanya (Curtis) Clifton and Crystal (Sean) Dobbs both of Beloit; his step son, John Matthews of Beloit; two brothers, David (Sandi) Dobbs of Janesville and Rick (Jill) Dobbs of South Beloit; seven grandchildren, Tanna Hirst, Drake Bone, Ariella Hirst, Trenton Dobbs, Gavin Austin, Tanner Dobbs and Chevi Matthews all of Beloit; his canine friend, Samson and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

To plant a tree in memory of Mark Dobbs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you