December 26, 1965 - November 8, 2022 Beloit, WI - Mark W. Dobbs age 56 died Tuesday November 8, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born December 26, 1965 to Hubert and Dorothy (Dickerson) Dobbs in Beloit. Mark attended Beloit Catholic, class of 1985. He worked at ACM for many years. Mark enjoyed fishing, estate sales and the pizza at The Club. He was an avid Bears fan and also enjoyed watching most sports. Mark will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor.
Mark is survived his father, Hubert Dobbs of Beloit; his two daughters, Tanya (Curtis) Clifton and Crystal (Sean) Dobbs both of Beloit; his step son, John Matthews of Beloit; two brothers, David (Sandi) Dobbs of Janesville and Rick (Jill) Dobbs of South Beloit; seven grandchildren, Tanna Hirst, Drake Bone, Ariella Hirst, Trenton Dobbs, Gavin Austin, Tanner Dobbs and Chevi Matthews all of Beloit; his canine friend, Samson and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Mark's Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday November 19, 2022 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Friends will be received on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on the website.