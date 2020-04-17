Mark "Rooster" Vivian

June 2, 1961 - April 16, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Mark Alan "Rooster" Vivian, 58, of Beloit, WI, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 in his home.
He was born June 2, 1961 in Beloit, WI, the son of R. Craig and Marilyn (Grundy) Vivian. Mark was a 1979 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He married Kathryn Ryan on August 28, 1982 in St. Jude Catholic Church. Mark was employed by Serta as a truck driver, retiring in 2015. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, fishing, bowling and riding his Harley. Mark was a big Green Bay Packer fan. He was proud to achieved being an ordained minister.
Survivors include his wife, Kathryn Vivian of Beloit, WI; children, Trisha (Davis) Foy of Beloit, WI and Brentan (Becky) Vivian of Janesville, WI; grandchildren: Ryan, Reggie, Brooklyn, Nola and Warren; his mother, Marilyn Henthorn of Beloit, WI; siblings: Terri (Curt) Dahl of Rockton, IL, Scott (Heather) Henthorn of Janesville, WI, Chad (Denise) Henthorn of Sevierville, TN and Jason Henthorn of Beloit, WI; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his father.
A celebration of Mark's life will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
A special thank you to Agrace Hospice for their care and Advantage Chiropractic in Roscoe for their care and support.
