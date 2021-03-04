October 9, 1963 - March 1, 2021
Peoria, IL - Mark Edward Brewer, age 57, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Monday, March 1st, 2021 in his home.
He was born on October 9th, 1963 in Rockford, IL, the son of Robert and Lenora (Scanlan) Brewer. Mark was a 1981 graduate of Beloit Catholic High School. He graduated from New England College of Optometry.
Mark worked as an optometrist for several years in Peoria, IL. He was a kind hearted man, enjoyed reading, music, history and politics. He especially enjoyed spending time with his wife Amy and son Kevin and other family members and friends. Recalling memories of past shenanigans that he and his brothers did together was a fun past time for him at family gatherings. He had a great laugh and smile.
Survivors include his wife, Amy and son Kevin of Peoria, IL; Mother, Lenora Brewer of Rockton, IL; brother, Steve (Tracy) Brewer of Monroe, WI; sisters, Liz Schneider of Bettendorf, IA and Jenny (Jason) Hadler of Cedarburg, WI; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father, Robert; brothers, William Patrick, Michael and James and nephew Kyle.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Peoria Heights. A visitation will begin at 9:00 AM until time of mass. Msgr. Jason Gray will officiate. Graveside service will follow at 3:00 PM at Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL.
Memorials may be made to an education fund for Mark's son, Kevin, by sending a check to Bright Start 529, P.O. Box 85298, Lincoln NE 68501. Please note on check that it is for Kevin Brewer with account number 452964338.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com