Mark B. Urbonya

November 26, 1958 - May 4, 2021
Beloit, WI - Mark Brandt Urbonya, 62, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.
He was born on November 26, 1958 to parents John and Frances (Flueckiger) Urbonya.
Mark was a lifelong resident of Beloit and worked at Stella Foods, Kerry Seasonings, and John Deere. He had a reputation as a reliable and hard worker. As a youth, Mark was an excellent swimmer and loved to fish. He liked baseball and football and was given an MVP award from his workers' tag football team. He loved the Green Bay Packers, NASCAR, and video games. Mark was known to be a "gearhead." He was always wrenching on cars and motorcycles for other people. Mark loved the Rockford Speedway and decided to fix up a car to race there. At first, his wheels would snap off making the turns. He figured out how to fix that problem, and in his last year, he won first place! Mark adored the many Labrador Retriever dogs he had. They offered him uncomplicated and unconditional love during his many trials in life.
Survivors include sister Kathryn Urbonya and her husband, Davison Douglas, of Williamsburg, VA; sister, Pat Urbonya Kaiser, and her husband, Jerry Kaiser, of Gordon, WI; and brother Michael Urbonya, and his wife, Chere, of Lansing, MI. Mark was a stepparent to Tim Peterson and Heather Green in a 13-year marriage to Kris Peterson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sydnee Jean; and sister, Lori Jean.
No in-person memorial service will be held because of the pandemic, but family and friends are encouraged to post online remembrances of Mark at www.daleymurphywisch.com. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.