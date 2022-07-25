Shirland, WI - Mark A. Austin, 53, Shirland, IL died Saturday July 23, 2022 surrounded by his loving family in Beloit Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Mark was born January 13, 1969 in Rockford, IL the son of Mr. and Mrs. Leo G. and Ella M. (Barber) Austin, Sr. He graduated from Hononegah High School class of 1988. Mark married Tina A. Truman on April 26, 2007 in Rockford, IL. Mark owned and operated the family farm and also was a foreman and heavy equipment operator for Fischer Excavating in Freeport, IL. Long time member of the Winnebago County Farm Bureau; International Union of Operating Engineers Local #150; Shirland Congregational Church.
Survivors include: wife Tina A. Austin; 3 sons Nick Maggio, Michael (Charysma) Maggio, Dylan Austin; grandson Bowynn; brother Leo Guy (Kris) Austin, Jr.; sister Emily (Dennis) Hutson; Brothers David (Chrissy) Austin, Brian (Carolyn) Austin, Carl Austin; several Aunts, Uncles, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, brothers James and Bruce and his favorite dog Nikki.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 10:00 am Saturday July 30, 2022 in McCorkle Funeral Home - Rockton Chapel 767 N Blackhawk Blvd Rockton, IL with Rev. Wayne Fischer officiating. Burial will be in Shirland Township Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Marks memory to Hoo Haven, 10823 Cleveland Rd, Durand Illinois, 61024 and The American Heart Association, 2850 Dairy Dr, #130 Madison, WI 53718.