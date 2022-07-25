January 13, 1969 - July 23, 2022

Shirland, WI - Mark A. Austin, 53, Shirland, IL died Saturday July 23, 2022 surrounded by his loving family in Beloit Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Mark was born January 13, 1969 in Rockford, IL the son of Mr. and Mrs. Leo G. and Ella M. (Barber) Austin, Sr. He graduated from Hononegah High School class of 1988. Mark married Tina A. Truman on April 26, 2007 in Rockford, IL. Mark owned and operated the family farm and also was a foreman and heavy equipment operator for Fischer Excavating in Freeport, IL. Long time member of the Winnebago County Farm Bureau; International Union of Operating Engineers Local #150; Shirland Congregational Church.

