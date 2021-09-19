Beloit, WI - Marjorie "Sue" Farina, 88, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Autumn Lake Healthcare Center.
She was born January 10, 1933 in Mooreland, IN, the daughter of Owen and Blanche (Thornberg) Mendel. Sue was a 1950 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married Jack A. Farina on June 12, 1971 in St. Paul Catholic Church.
Sue was formerly employed by Beloit Corporation, beginning in sales and later in the Stenographic Pool where she developed the computer program used in the Stenographic Pool. Sue was a current member of the Beloit Elks Club. She was a past president of the Elks Club Auxiliary. Sue was a former member of St. Paul Catholic Church and was currently a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. Sue loved quilting, gardening, baking and was known for having the best spaghetti.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Jack of Beloit, WI; daughter, Susan A. Farina of Janesville, WI; and brother, David (Eleanor) Mendel of Portage, WI.
She was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Martha and Mary; and brother, Warren.
A Visitation of Remembrance for Sue will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Road, Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. A Visitation of Remembrance will also be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Thursday. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Beloit Regional Hospice for the outstanding and compassionate care that was rendered to Sue.
Memorials may be made in her name to Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School and to Beloit Regional Hospice.