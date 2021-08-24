July 19, 1940 - August 21, 2021
Beloit, WI - Marjorie F. Jackson, 81, lifelong resident of Beloit passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021 in her home. Born July 19, 1940, the daughter of Robert I. and Lucille (Roberts) Carlson. Marjorie's family is in their 7th generation of Beloit residency. Marjorie graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1958. She married Robert Bennett and they had 2 children, Kimberly and Robert Allen. Marjorie later married Ed Jackson and together they were the owners of Jackson Tax Service opening in Beloit in 1972. She was a member of the Moose Club and an avid card player. Marjorie was a huge pet lover.
She is survived by her children, Kimberly J. Bown and Timothy J. Jackson; grandchildren, Kyle Hereford, Darrell "Rafe" Hereford, Travis Jackson and Tabitha Jackson; 12 great grandchildren and sister-in-law, Judy Carlson. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ed, brother, Dale Carlson and son, Robert Jackson.
Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Rosman Funeral Home with visitation starting at 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial in Eastlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Marjorie's name to Beloit Regional Hospice. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477