Marjorie A. Gray

July 8, 1933 - November 20, 2022 Beloit, WI - Marjorie A. Gray, 89, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Autumn Lake Health Care of Beloit, WI.

She was born on July 8, 1933 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Glenn and Martha (Reichard) Tapp. Marjorie was a 1951 Beloit Memorial High School graduate. She then graduated from Rockford Beauty School, beginning her working career at Lillian's Beauty Salon in Beloit. She then went to California, working at the Navy Base in San Diego as a beautician. Upon her return she met her husband, John H. Gray. They were married on February 1, 1958 in the Old Stone Congregational Church in Rockton, IL.

To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Gray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you