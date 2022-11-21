July 8, 1933 - November 20, 2022 Beloit, WI - Marjorie A. Gray, 89, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Autumn Lake Health Care of Beloit, WI.
She was born on July 8, 1933 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Glenn and Martha (Reichard) Tapp. Marjorie was a 1951 Beloit Memorial High School graduate. She then graduated from Rockford Beauty School, beginning her working career at Lillian's Beauty Salon in Beloit. She then went to California, working at the Navy Base in San Diego as a beautician. Upon her return she met her husband, John H. Gray. They were married on February 1, 1958 in the Old Stone Congregational Church in Rockton, IL.
Marjorie later was employed by Mary's Beauty Salon, Weise's Salon at the Beloit Mall, as well as several other salons in the area. She retired in 1995 from the New Wave Salon. Marjorie was a member and active volunteer at Rive of Life United Methodist Church. She was a Green Bay Packer fan and enjoyed going to Lambeau Field. Marjorie loved to bake, cook, and was known for her excellent cookies. She liked making crafts, playing cards, and going on RV trips with her husband, John.
Survivors include her husband, John Gray; children, Melanie Gray of Beloit, WI, Theodore "Teg" (Beth) Gray of Mt. Horeb, WI, and Tim (Andy Mleczko) Gray of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Emily and Amy Gray of Madison, WI; numerous cousins.
Marjorie was predeceased by her son, Todd Gray; four sisters, Margaret, Ardis, Martha, and Glendolyn.
A Funeral Service for Marjorie will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022 in River of Life United Methodist Church, 2345 Prairie Ave., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Brenda Whitford officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 11:45 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Friday in the church.
Memorials in her name will be established at a later date.