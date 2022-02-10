Margie Florence Belle (Haas) Fornecker

Beloit, WI - Margie Florence Belle Fornecker , 92, of Beloit Wisconsin.
Margie Passed away, peacefully, Friday, February 4,2022 at Capital Lakes Health Center, Madison Wisconsin.
Margie was born March 19,1929 in Durand Illinois to parents Louis and Lida Haas (Wise). She grew up on her family's farm where she loved helping her mom and dad with all that farm-life entails. Margie was proud to be a wholesome' farm-gal' Margie was united in marriage to Charles Fornecker on November 22, 1958 at St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Her 'large and in charge' way of life was quite contagious and infectious to everyone who was lucky enough to know and love her. The simple pleasures in life brought great joy to Margie. She was a hard worker who was extremely independent and proud. She bought her first car in her early twenties with her own money she made while employed in Rockford, Ill. Margie enjoyed many forms of Music and could pick up almost any instrument to 'play it by ear'; specifically her violin. Her joy for music continued throughout her life and was passed on to her children who also played the violin. Margie traveled extensively around the United States and abroad (with her mother, husband and children). Later in life she found a liking for cats and loved them so much as they brought a simple and calming joy to her and Charles.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents (Louis and Lida) 3 sisters
(Marilyn, Mary Jane and Mildred), husband Charles, and her infant son Danny William Fornecker.
Margie is survived by sons Charles (Los Angeles California) Eugene (Denver, Colorado) and daughters Donna Rittenhouse (Reno, Nevada) and Cathy Gaffield (San Jose, California), and Korin Johnson (Beloit, Wisconsin) who was just like a daughter to Margie and the rest of the family. Granddaughters Auburn Rittenhouse (Reno, Nevada) Savannah Rittenhouse (Sparks, Nevada)Toni Gaffield and 6 great grandchildren.
Services were held on
Sunday February 6, 2022 at 2:00 pm at St Thomas The Apostle Church, 822 E. Grand Ave. in Beloit with reception and Celebration of Life immediately following at the St Thomas Church Hall at the same address.
The family would like to thank Capital Lakes Health Center in Madison Wisconson and the entire staff for treating Margie as a family member and making her final years just as spectacular and grand as her life was!
We are eternally grateful .
