Marissa M. Windsor

February 4, 1992 - July 7, 2021
Black River Falls, WI - Marissa "Rissa Ree" Windsor, 29, of Black River Falls, WI and formerly of South Beloit, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in her home.
She was born on February 4, 1992, the daughter of James and Penny (Falkowski) Windsor.
Marissa was formerly employed by Road Ranger, Papa John's, and Wendy's as a shift manager all in South Beloit. She was a shift manager at Pizza Hut in Black River Falls before leaving to care for her disabled son and step children. Marissa enjoyed music, movies, Facebook, and playing card and board games. She loved animals and hanging out with her friends.
Survivors include her parents, Penny and James Windsor of Black River Falls, WI; son, Ashton and his father, David Gray Jr. of Black River Falls; step-children, Madison, Gabriele, Nikolas, Isabella, Rozyln, and Bryce Gray; sister, Tabitha Windsor of Sparta, WI; grandmother, Phyllis Windsor of South Beloit, IL; aunts and uncles, Sonja Lundgren of Machesney Park, IL, Melinda (Brad) Troxel, Andrew "Andy" (Andrea) Windsor both of South Beloit, IL, Robert (Lindsey) Windsor of Merrillan, WI; dog, Diamond; cats, Baby and Tipp; numerous cousins, great aunts and uncles, other relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her grandfather, Roger Windsor; grandparents, Ginger (Carl) Sarvis and Richard "Dick" Falkowski; uncles, Scott Windsor and Rick Falkowski; dog, Boss; and cat, Beautiful.
A Memorial Service for Marissa will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Private family inurnment will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Sunday in the funeral home. Due to Ashton's heath, face masks will be required.
Memorials in Marissa's name will go towards the care of her son, Ashton.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.