Marion J. Keller

August 4, 1936 - January 4, 2021
Beloit, WI - Marion Jean Keller, age 84, of Beloit, formerly of Melbourne Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at The Suites Assisted Living in Beloit after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was born on Aug. 4, 1936, in Rock County, WI, the daughter of Norman and Alice (Slinde) Thostenson. Marion married her childhood sweetheart, Eugene L. Keller on Oct. 14, 1955, in Brodhead, WI. He preceded her in death on April 21, 2018. Marion was employed as a secretary and administrative assistant for the majority of her working career. She worked for the Brodhead and Parkview School Districts. She retired from the Parkview School District after many years serving as the payroll and benefits administrative assistant. Marion and Eugene resided in Orfordville, WI until moving full-time to Melbourne Beach, FL in 2005. They loved the warmer climate and the ocean. They made friends which were like family while residing in Melbourne Beach. Marion loved entertaining in her home and was considered by many as "Queen Hostess".
Survivors include her 2 sons, Keith (Patti) Keller of Red Lion, PA and Kirk (Kathy) Keller of Beloit, WI; 3 grandchildren: Karin (Tyler) Black, Korey (Bree) Keller, and Jennifer (Kris) Baumgartner; 8 great grandchildren: Kylin, Trenton, Wesley, Grant, Drew, Abigail, Isabelle, and Lucas; 3 sisters, Ellen Mickelson and Norma Riese both of Beloit; and Nancy (Richard) Norman of Edgerton; 2 brothers-in-law, Virgil (Judy) Keller and Allen Keller both of Brodhead, WI; and sister-in-law, Sharon (Curt) Newcomer of Juda, WI; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Marion was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Alice Thostenson; husband, Eugene; sisters, Carol Terpstra and Donna Creedy; brothers, Robert Thostenson and Dennis Thostenson; as well as brothers-in-law, John Terpstra, Gerald Mickelson, and Richard Riese; and sisters-in-law, Patricia Thostenson and Diann Keller.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no services held at this time. A Celebration of Marion's Life will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd. Janesville. For on-line condolences, please visit: www.whitcomb-lynch.com