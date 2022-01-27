Marilyn Olmstead

Beloit, WI - Marilyn Joyce Olmstead, 80, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Autumn Lake Health Care.
She was born on June 20, 1941, in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Joseph and Bernice (Briggs) Raymer. Marilyn was a Beloit Memorial High School graduate. She married Robert Olmstead on June 24, 1961 in Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on September 7, 2013.
Marilyn was formerly employed by Admiral TV. She was a member of Central Christian Church. Marilyn enjoyed collecting cardinals and angels. She loved spending time with her family and being involved in her grandchildren's activities.
Survivors include her children, Tina Olmstead of Beloit, WI, Debbie (Dick) Scribner of Beloit, WI and Timothy (Jose) Olmstead - Rodriguez of Laverne, CA; five grandchildren, Billy (Jenny) Tracy Jr., Christina Tracy, Kyle Tracy, Kathleen Butts, Zach Butts, Luke Schribner Schmalz and Tyler Schmalz all of Beloit, WI; ten great grandchildren, Das, Kaylee, Trenton, Charlie, Harrison, Hailey, Sophia, Apollo, Ares and Attis; siblings, Carol (Paul) Scarpetta and Floyd (Chris) Raymer; sisters-in-law, Donna (Gene) Strutzenberg of Brodhead, WI, Betty Boehm and Vicki Olmstead both of TX; several nieces, nephews and cousins; other relatives and friends.
Marilyn was predeceased by her parents; infant brother, Donald Raymer; brother, Earl Raymer; and brother-in-law, Duane Olmstead.
A Funeral Service for Marilyn will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI with Pastor Randy Kiger officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 in the funeral home.