July 23, 1930 - July 7, 2021
Beloit, WI - Marilyn Mae Weirick, 90, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in her home.
She was born on July 23, 1930 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Edward and Virginia (Jacob) Weise. Marilyn was a 1948 graduate of Madonna High School in Aurora, IL, to subsequently earn a college degree in 1952 from Marycrest College in Davenport, IA, and be the first in her family to graduate from college. After graduation she chose to take a teaching position at South Beloit High School where she met Robert Weirick, a native Beloit resident, who would thereafter accompany her through life. Marilyn married Robert Weirick on October 23, 1954 in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Aurora, IL. He predeceased her on February 6, 1997.
Robert and Marilyn settled in Beloit where she would tirelessly fill every day with complete dedication to being Robert's wife and caring mother of nine children. She would still find time to frequently volunteer in many of her children's school and sports activities. Ever since she made Beloit her home, Marilyn had been an active member of St. Jude Catholic Church, which including being a member of the Marian Guild and a greeter at Sunday masses with her daughter, Anne Marie. In keeping with her attitude of serving others as a devout Catholic, Marilyn also volunteered at Caritas for years.
Taking advantage of her many skills and seeking to stay fully occupied, Marilyn was employed by Blackhawk Technical College from 1985 until her retirement in 1999. She loved playing bridge with her friends, creating different garments on her sewing machine, and was a voracious reader.
Survivors include her children, Robert Weirick Jr. of Racine, WI, Mary (Raymond) Simonetti of Belmont, Ca, Anthony (Katherine) Weirick of Cary, NC, Ronald (Annette) Weirick of Watertown, WI, James Weirick of Milwaukee, WI, Paul (Alexandra) Weirick of Maple Valley, WA, Anne Marie Weirick of Beloit, and Catherine (Luis Bermudez) Weirick of Potomac Falls, VA; 14 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; brothers, Thomas Weise of Cottonwood, CA and Edward Weise of Spokane, WA; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; son, Joseph Weirick and brother, Ronald Weise.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 in St. Jude Catholic Church, 737 Hackett St., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Friday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials in her name may be made to the Brother Dutton Endowment Fund.
