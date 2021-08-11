January 21, 1936 - August 9, 2021
Beloit, WI - Marilyn M. Olson, 85, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
She was born on January 21, 1936 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Ralph and Maud Hentsch. Marilyn married Owen Olson May 4, 1957. He predeceased her on October 29, 2019.
Marilyn was employed by Admiral T.V., Freeman Tab Office and Beloit Precision Dye. She enjoyed card making, scrap booking and crocheting.
Survivors include her son, Bradley (Karen) Olson; grandchildren, Erik Olson and Kirsten (Erik) Hink; great grandson; Callan Hink; brother, Ken (Jean) Hentsch; many nieces and nephews; and special niece, Suzanne Croake.
Marilyn was predeceased by her parents; sister, Doris Smith; Niece, Judy Croake; Brothers-in-law, Dean (Helen) Olson and Glen (Charlene) Olson; sisters-in-law, Joanne Lawver, Doris (Doug) Pharo and Helen (Dean) Olson.
A Funeral Service for Marilyn will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI with Reverend Tom Kreis officiating. Burial will be in Luther Valley Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
