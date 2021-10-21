Clinton, WI - Marilyn M. Brandl, age 81 of Clinton died Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Azura Memory Care in Clinton. She was born April 22, 1940 to the late Francis "Bud" and Alverna (Wilkinson) Eustice in Janesville, WI. Marilyn graduated from Clinton High School, class of 1958. She married her high school sweetheart, Jerry A. Brandl on February 6, 1960 at St. Catherine's Roman Catholic Church in Sharon. Marilyn enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening, cooking, crafting and traveling. She was an avid Packer, Brewer and Badger fan. Marilyn still loved to ride her bike and walk around the neighborhood. She had tremendous love for her family and friends and loved to have them near as much as possible.
She is survived by her children, sons Steven (Sheri) Brandl of Clinton, WI, Daniel (Lisa) Brandl of Clinton, WI, and Joseph (Kaylee) Brandl of Clinton, WI; daughters Cherie (Dan) Schutt of Darien, WI, and Lisa (Bill) Peterson of Clinton, WI; eighteen grandchildren, Rachel (Jason), Danielle, Colin (Kristie), Jacob (Tiffany), Evin, Maggie, Kyle (Beth) Jordan (Taylor), Ashley (Clay), Ann (Brad), Kevin (Tiffany), Stuart, Rose (Theo), Ellen (Eric), Cole, Morgan, Nathan, Abby; fifteen great grandchildren, Anna, Brennan, Gabe, Conner, McKenzie, Kori, Raelynn, Loretta, Dolly, Scott, Ava, Della, Emma, Eleanor, and Owen; her sister, Kathleen Farrell of Clinton, WI; her nieces, Gaylene Farrell and Becky Holcomb; nephew, Russell Farrell; great niece, Kristin Monticello; and many more extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jerry, her brother, Richard, her sister, Sue Holcomb and her niece, Cindy Holcomb.
Marilyn's Funeral Service will be 6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021 in the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Rev. Stephanie Steiner officiating. Friends will be received on Monday in the Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memorials to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Brandl family on our website.