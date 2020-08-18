Marilyn Kay Paulsen

February 4, 1940 - August 14, 2020
Woodstock, IL -- Kay Paulsen, age 80, of Woodstock, passed away Friday afternoon, August 14, 2020, at Northwestern Hospital in Huntley, IL, surrounded by her loving family. Kay was born February 4, 1940, in Elgin, IL, the daughter of Lester and Edna Richards. On May 2, 1959, Kay married the love of her life, Bob Paulsen in Elgin.
Kay worked for a number of years as the secretary to the mayor of Woodstock. She later went on to work for NIMSI Hospital, now Northwestern Hospital, in McHenry, as executive secretary to the CEO. Kay took great pride in her work, retiring in 2004. She enjoyed reading and quilting, but above all Kay's pride and joy was her family. Kay loved motherhood, and after becoming a grandma, she lived for her grandchildren and loved attending all of their sporting events.
Kay is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Bob Paulsen; daughters: Linda (Hank) Olesen and Kathy (Tim) Lenz; and grandchildren: Matt Olesen, Sarah (Jay) Mabry, Kyle Olesen, Tiffany Lenz and Joshua Lenz. She is further survived by her brother, Ken Richards and special friend, Janice. In addition to her parents, Lester and Edna Richards, Kay was preceded in death by her sisters: Joan McCurdy and Connie Adolph.
The Family is planning a Celebration of Kay's Life at a later date.