May 20, 1933 - December 5, 2020
Beloit, WI - Marilyn Jean Sorenson, 87 of Beloit, died December 5, 2020 at Riverside Terrace in Beloit.
She was born May 20, 1933 in Monroe, Wisconsin, the daughter of Albert (Barney) and Minnie (Teuscher) Engel. Marilyn was a 1951 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. After graduation, she worked as a secretary to Joseph Rhodes who was Assistant Superintendent of the Beloit school system at the time. She met Alan Sorenson through a Luther League group at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Beloit and a year later they were married at Our Savior's on June 19, 1954.
After spending a year in Madison, she and Alan settled back in Beloit on Middle Street and started a family, welcoming Mark in 1956 and David in 1958. A few years later the family moved to a farm in Plymouth Township, and Alan and Marilyn lived there for 46 years. They thoroughly enjoyed their life together for 66 years. Marilyn loved the farm and all the family life and celebrations in her country home. Her family meant everything to her and she loved them dearly. One of her summer joys was vacation when the family went camping and she also enjoyed travelling overseas with Alan later on in life. She was a leader in the Plymouth 4H Club and enjoyed going to the fair. Marilyn was an active member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church where she served on several committees. She taught the Bethel Series Bible Study and was active in WELCA group and was a member of the Shalom Circle. Marilyn was also a member of the Christian Women's Club, and was a volunteer with the BMH Auxiliary in the hospital snack shop for over 30 years. The love of God was a constant and sustaining presence in her life.
Marilyn is survived by her husband Alan; her sons Mark (Sandy) and David (Gigi); three grandchildren, Elizabeth Sorenson, Dan (Bridget) Sorenson, Paul (Haley Henschel) Sorenson; three great grandchildren, Cheyenne, Anikyn, and Xander; brother-in-law Wayne (Fellie) Sorenson; along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Minnie Engel and grandson Erik Sorenson.
Special thanks to the caring and compassionate staff at Riverside Terrace and Beloit Regional Hospice.
A private family service will be held for Marilyn. Burial will be in Luther Valley Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Memorials may be given to Our Savior's Lutheran Church and Beloit Regional Hospice in Marilyn's memory.
Online condolences and live stream of service may be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch