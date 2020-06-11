April 24, 1937 - June 7, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Marilyn J. Carpenter, age 83, of Beloit, died Sunday June 7, 2020 at UW Hospital in Madison. She was born April 24, 1937 to the late Merlin and Margaret (Sherwood) Empereur in Janesville. She married Michael J. Carpenter on March 3, 1956 in Janesville, WI. He preceded her in death on July 8, 2011.
Marilyn's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday June 12, 2020 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received on Friday in the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit 608-362-2000
