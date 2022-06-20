Marilyn J. Butters

Beloit, WI - Marilyn Joyce Butters age 72 of Beloit died Thursday June 16, 2022 in her home. She was born December 29, 1949 to James and Joyce (Marcks) Thiel in Green Bay, WI. Marilyn graduated from Seymour Community High School, class of 1968. She married Terry A. Butters on April 3, 1971 in the Cicero United Methodist Church in Black Creek, WI. Marilyn attended Peoples Church in Beloit. She worked as a Church secretary but considered being a wife, mother and homemaker as her full time job. Marilyn enjoyed family time, camping, music and travel. She especially enjoyed joining others in prayer and sharing food & fellowship. Her fondest memories include seeing her grandchildren commit their lives to Jesus and singing around the campfire with family. She will be remembered as raising three beautiful children who love and serve the Lord.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Butters of Beloit; two daughters, Dawn (Adam) Wanninger of Beloit and Renee (Eric) Engen of Janesville; her son, Matthew (Jennifer) Butters of Milwaukee; eleven grandchildren, Jael, Mara, Leah, Oren, Joshua, Rachel, Jacob, Luke, Gideon, Aaron & Benjamin; and her two grand dogs, Chloe & Titan. She is further survived by her siblings, John (Sue) Thiel, Sharon (Kenny) Bloom, Susan (Jim) Elliott, Michael (Shirley) Thiel, Bill (Lori) Thiel, Virginia (Bruce) Cameranesi and Victoria (John) Smits.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Special thanks to the staff at Beloit Regional Hospice and Palliative Care for all the loving care and support given to Marilyn.
Marilyn's Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday June 23, 2022 in Peoples Church, 340 West Grand Avenue, Beloit. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home and again on Thursday in Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Butters family on our website.