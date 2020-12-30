December 18, 1968 - December 14, 2020
Freeport, IL - Marigene Christy (Widner) Warwick, Age 51, of 441 North Lemon Freeport, IL passed from this life into paradise December 14, 2020.
Marigene was born in Beloit, WI on December 18, 1968 to Kenneth Leroy Widner and Gene Christy (De Wees) Widner. She was baptized into Christ at age 11 and at the time of her parting was a member of the Freeport Chruch ofChrist. Many who knew her and loved her called her Mimi and Beanie. She married Whitney James Warwick on April 21, 2012 and they were happily married until the time of her passing.
She is survived by her parents Kenneth and Gene (De Wees) Widner of South Beloit, IL. Two brother Lance (Candy) Widner of Janesville, WI and Ryan (Tricia) Widner of Belvidere, IL. Three Sons Andrew Gravlin of Madison, WI; Joshua (Brittany) Gravlin or Davison, Michigan; and Jordan Gravlin of Madison, WI. Three grandsons: Eli, Jackson, and Scott Gravlin of Davison, Michigan. Two Aunts, Patricia De Wees of St. Louis Park, Minnesota and Helen (Wally) Safford of St. Germain, WI and one uncle, Jame (Marlene) De Wees of Richmond, Virginia. Many other close cousins; nieces; nephews and family. She is also survived by her best freind, Tammy (rod) Torzizki who was there for her and the family for loving support until the end of her life.
A memorial service will be held at the South Beloit Church of Christ on January 2, 2021 at 1:00pm with visitation at 12:00pm.