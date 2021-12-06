Long Beach, CA - Marie Elaine Eaton died Sunday evening, November 28, 2021 in Long Beach, CA. Marie was born on April 9, 1943 to Willis and Opal (Hensley) Eaton in San Francisco, CA. Marie was a graduate of both Beloit Memorial High School and Beloit College, in which she graduated Cum Laude with a major in English composition after winning a scholarship based on a short story she wrote. Marie was one of the first women stock traders, and continued her career in securities for 53 years. Marie had a wonderful sense of humor, and enjoyed writing and gardening.
Marie is survived by her significant other of 49 years, Bob Leese; and her beloved dog, Bella; nieces and nephews: Laurie (Eaton) Olson of Cottage Grove, WI, Sarah Eaton of Eau Claire, WI, Brianna Modersohn of Madison, WI, Amber Beard of Caledonia, IL, Dave Eaton, Matt Eaton both of Evansville, WI, Dan Eaton of Albany, WI, Shawn Modersohn of Washington; and sister-in-law, Valerie (Pestor) Eaton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Opal Eaton; her brother, James Eaton; and her sister, Janice Modersohn.
Internment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery, Evansville, WI at a later date, and at that time there will be a celebration of life with family and friends.
