Marie C. Martin

May 25, 1939 - August 3, 2021
Beloit, WI - Marie Carol Martin, 82, of Beloit, WI passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 in her home.
She was born on May 25, 1939 in Mt. Ida, WI, the daughter of Raymond and Carol (Edge) Willett. Marie received her Bachelor's Degree from Beloit College and later received her Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater. Marie married Donald Martin Sr. on December 18, 1963 in Rockford, IL. He predeceased her on December 9, 1997.
Marie was formerly employed by Sears, Rockford Life Insurance Company and the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections. She was a very involved member of the First Congregational Church, Beloit, WI, she served as a former Board Member, wedding coordinator and Women's Guild member. Marie was a member of the Red Hat Society, Crime Stoppers, the Gabbets and was a Girl Scout leader for 13 years. Marie enjoyed decorating cakes and was an accomplished seamstress and quilter. She was a professional cook, who was especially known for her soups. Marie donated her time to the school system as well as many other organizations.
Survivors include her children, Theresa Dressler, Cynthia Provan, Brenda (Guy) McBroom and Melissa (Jeff) Kaster; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Marie was predeceased by her children, Donald C. Martin Jr., Dennis Martin, Dana Martin and Dawn (Martin) Schultz; siblings, George Willett, Doris (Willett) Bliss, and Janet (Willett) Martin.
A Memorial Service for Marie will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit, WI on Friday, August 6, 2021 with Pastor Kendall Nordstrom officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service Friday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Agrace Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com