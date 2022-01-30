Marian Stout

Beloit, WI - Marian J. Stout, 90, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Autumn Lake Health Care.
She was born on September 30, 1931 in Richland Center, WI, the daughter of Lester and Agnes (Janney) Mathews. Marian was a Richland Center High School graduate. She furthered her education at various colleges. Marian married Bernard Stout on June 14, 1953 in Orien, WI. He predeceased her on October 12, 2002.
Marian was employed as a teacher for several years and taught at St. Peter's Catholic School, Prairie Hill, MacTown, South Beloit and Harlem until her retirement in 1994. She was a member of the Peace United Methodist Church, Richland Center.
Survivors include her daughter, Cheryl (Daniel) Chrislaw of Janesville, WI; grandchildren, Alyssa (Derrick) Pruitt, Brietta (Mitch) Lilla, Caileigh Fitch, Isaac Fitch, Danielle Chrislaw and Scott Chrislaw; five great grandchildren; siblings, Betty Gibbs of Beloit, WI and Margaret (Carrol) Banker of Richland County; nieces and nephews; and many good friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; daughter, Sharon Fitch; sisters, Jean Gibbs and Marleen Mathews; brothers, Robert and Thomas Mathews; and niece, Judy Gibbs.
A Visitation of Remembrance for Marian will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Willow Valley Cemetery, Richland Center, on Friday, February 4, 2022.