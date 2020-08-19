August 17, 1936 - August 11, 2020
South Beloit, IL -- Marian F. Williams, 83, of South Beloit, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was born August 17, 1936, in Wisconsin, the daughter of Leroy and Norma (Helms) Dammen. Marian married Calvin Williams on June 29, 1958 in Dubuque, IA. Marian worked at Freeman Shoe, and SSI in Janesville. Marian loved cats and gardening, but, above all, her grandchildren were #1 in her life and she cherished her time with them.
Marian is survived by her son, Rick (Deanna) Williams; daughter, Marcella (Norm) Patterson; step-daughters, Connie (Wayne) Frye and Peggy Brogren; grandchildren: Dillon, Kaitlyn, Johnathan, Nick, Stacy, Chris, Cindy, Camey, Becky, Lisa, Dan, Calvin, Benji, Joe, Barbie, Jackie, Jodie and Julie; and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Calvin; siblings; and stepson, Mike.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit. Rosman Funeral Home assisted the family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477