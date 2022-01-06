Beloit, WI - Marian Ennocenti, 87, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton, WI.
She was born on January 19, 1934 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Francis and Hazel (Porter) Trayling. Marian was a 1952 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married Edward Ennocenti on September 12, 1953 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Beloit, WI. After their marriage, they started their lives by raising five loved children. Family time was very important to Marian. Now that her children are raised, she was known as a loving and doting grandmother and great grandmother.
Marian was formerly employed by Frito Lay, McCleary's, Pate Foods and Barbera's Grocery store. She was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church.
Survivors include her sons, Dan (Julie) Ennocenti of Rockton, IL, Phillip Ennocenti of Chicago, IL, James (Julie) Ennocenti of Janesville, WI and Mark Ennocenti of Madison, WI; nine grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
Marian was predeceased by her parents; husband, Edward Ennocenti on July 19, 2017; daughter, Robyn Schneider; and brother, Jim Trayling.
Services for Marian's family will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 in the Daley Murph Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Inurnment will be in Mt. Tabor Cemetery at a later date.