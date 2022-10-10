Marian E. Breithaupt

December 2, 1923 - October 3, 2022 Chandler, AZ - Marian Eloise Breithaupt, beautiful, elegant, and graceful, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, and an avid gardener, passed away peacefully in Chandler, Arizona, on Monday, October 3, 2022, just short of her 99th birthday.
Marian was born to May Lucinda and Samuel Abraham Smith on the family farm between Ashton and Franklin Grove, Illinois, on December 2, 1923. Marian was the youngest of six children and some would argue that she was spoiled. In 1936, at the age of 13, Marian's family moved to a farm outside of Brodhead, Wisconsin. There she attended school, was Junior Prom Queen and graduated from Brodhead High School in 1942. Just days after graduation, Marian married the love of her life, Harold William Breithaupt, at the age of 18, on June 7, 1942, in the Avon Community Church in Avon, Wisconsin. Together they moved to Beloit, Wisconsin and lived with Harold's parents until they could afford a home of their own. Marian immediately began work in the Breithaupt 's Royal Blue grocery store in Beloit where she learned about retail service and the value of hard work and relationships. Soon Marian and Harold moved into their own home on Royce Avenue, in Beloit, and in 1945 was blessed to become a mother with a baby girl, Patricia. In short time, Marian and Harold bought, owned, and operated for four years, their own Royal Blue Grocery Store, on Park Avenue, in Beloit. In 1951, Marian was blessed again with her son, David. As a mother of two, Marian went on to successfully sell Avon for many years. In 1955, Marian and Harold built the home they always wanted on Milwaukee Road in Beloit. There she raised her family and grew amazing Peonies and an enormous hydrangea, as well maintained a beautiful home, immaculate yard, and gardens. In 1966, she started working at Sears in Beloit, as a sales associate, from which she retired in 1984 after eighteen years of serving Beloit's families. In Beloit, Marian was an active member of the First United Methodist Church for many years and belonged to the Young Matrons which met, played bridge, put on fashion shows, and was involved in philanthropy in Beloit.
Following retirement, Marian and Harold became snowbirds, driving to Tempe and then Apache Junction, Arizona to their winter homes which were near their daughter's family in Chandler. They continued the journey every year until her heart was broken when Harold passed on January 18, 1992. In 1998, Marian decided to move permanently to the sun state, selling her beloved home on Milwaukee Road. She soon found a home in Sun Lakes, Arizona. There she became an active member of the Red Hats and the UMC Woman.
Marian loved to travel with Harold. Together, they traveled to their favorite destinations in Florida, Hawaii, and Texas. She loved her family and reveled in their accomplishments. She loved pretty things including fashion and jewelry. Flowers and her gardens held a special place in her heart. She loved working in her yard, trimming bushes and tending her flower gardens to perfection up until the day she passed.
Marian is survived by her children and their spouses: Patricia and William Lind, David and Cindy Breithaupt, her grandchildren, and their spouses: Wade and Shelli Lind, Brett and Emily Lind, Spencer and Suzette Breithaupt, David Breithaupt II, Jim and Michelle Pyfer, Rob and Ali Pyfer, Amanda and Toby Albritton, Dayne and Trisha Pyfer, Katelyn and Andy Lutz. She will also be greatly missed by her twenty-five great grandchildren and her one great great-granddaughter.
Please join us in celebrating Marian's remarkable life on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery next to her beloved Harold. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home.