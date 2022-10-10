Marian E. Breithaupt

December 2, 1923 - October 3, 2022 Chandler, AZ - Marian Eloise Breithaupt, beautiful, elegant, and graceful, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, and an avid gardener, passed away peacefully in Chandler, Arizona, on Monday, October 3, 2022, just short of her 99th birthday.

Marian was born to May Lucinda and Samuel Abraham Smith on the family farm between Ashton and Franklin Grove, Illinois, on December 2, 1923. Marian was the youngest of six children and some would argue that she was spoiled. In 1936, at the age of 13, Marian's family moved to a farm outside of Brodhead, Wisconsin. There she attended school, was Junior Prom Queen and graduated from Brodhead High School in 1942. Just days after graduation, Marian married the love of her life, Harold William Breithaupt, at the age of 18, on June 7, 1942, in the Avon Community Church in Avon, Wisconsin. Together they moved to Beloit, Wisconsin and lived with Harold's parents until they could afford a home of their own. Marian immediately began work in the Breithaupt 's Royal Blue grocery store in Beloit where she learned about retail service and the value of hard work and relationships. Soon Marian and Harold moved into their own home on Royce Avenue, in Beloit, and in 1945 was blessed to become a mother with a baby girl, Patricia. In short time, Marian and Harold bought, owned, and operated for four years, their own Royal Blue Grocery Store, on Park Avenue, in Beloit. In 1951, Marian was blessed again with her son, David. As a mother of two, Marian went on to successfully sell Avon for many years. In 1955, Marian and Harold built the home they always wanted on Milwaukee Road in Beloit. There she raised her family and grew amazing Peonies and an enormous hydrangea, as well maintained a beautiful home, immaculate yard, and gardens. In 1966, she started working at Sears in Beloit, as a sales associate, from which she retired in 1984 after eighteen years of serving Beloit's families. In Beloit, Marian was an active member of the First United Methodist Church for many years and belonged to the Young Matrons which met, played bridge, put on fashion shows, and was involved in philanthropy in Beloit.

