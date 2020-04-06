July 27, 1950 - April 1, 2020
Clint, WI -- Maria Vazquez, age 69, of Clinton died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in her home. She was born July 27, 1950 to the late Cristobal Vasquez Saucedo and Angela Aguilar Rincon in El Rancho De Las Piedras, Mexico. She married Artemio Carranza Silva on March 27, 1968. He preceded her in death on December 12, 2019.
Maria will return to Mexico, where her Funeral Service and Burial will take place. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton 676-4464
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.