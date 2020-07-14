Margie Ellen Dray

January 15, 1930 - July 9, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Margie Ellen Dary, age 90, peacefully passed away listening to music and surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Cedar Crest Nursing Home. She was born in Richland Center on January 15, 1930, the daughter of Truman and Ruby (Sawyer) Gray. She married Gerald "Jerry" Dary on February 5, 1966, and he preceded her in death on January 20, 1986. Margie worked in the office at Beloit Corporation for 30 years, where she was a member of the Quarter Century Club.
Margie is survived by her 4 children: Barbara Noggle, Colleen McKearn, Dennis Guptill and Kim (Tim) Mecca; 9 grandchildren: Tina (Jeff) Thomasson, Scott (Diane) Noggle, Christopher Noggle, Lisa (Larry) Ryan, Shawn McKearn, Jeremy McKearn, Chad (Kris) Mecca, Jarred (Joelle) Mecca, and Tanner Mecca; 10 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; sister, Alta Green; brother, Marvin (Marion) Gray; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Jerry Dary, LaRonald Graves and David Guptill; 2 sons in law, Dick McKearn and Kerry Noggle; grandson, Michael Noggle and her dear dog Dudley.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Internment will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
A heartfelt thank you to Cedar Crest for the many years of care, support and compassion they gave to our Mom and family. Special thanks to nurses: Meredith, Becky, Kevin, Cheryl, and Mary.
