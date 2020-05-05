Margaret Ruth Thirkill Blaisdell

July 4, 1928 - April 23, 2020
South Beloit, IL -- Margaret Blaisdell was born on July 4, 1928, to Arletta Ely Thirkill and Harry Thirkill, the third of four children. She took her last breath shortly after midnight, Thursday, 23 April 2020, at Juliette Manor in Berlin, Wisconsin, after several years of declining health.
Margaret began elementary school in Kalamazoo, Michigan, but moved to Wisconsin Rapids in first grade and there completed high school. In 1952 Margaret graduated with a Bachelors of Education degree with a major in Kindergarten/Primary from what is now the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. She went on to teach in Biron, Wisconsin, and later in Rockton, Roscoe and Shirland, Illinois.
At the Wisconsin Rapids Methodist Church, Margaret met George Blaisdell a newly graduated electrical engineer. On June 28, 1952, Margaret and George were married and honeymooned on the Chain O' Lakes in Waupaca, Wisconsin, beginning a life-time partnership emphasizing outdoor activities.
In 1957, Margaret and George moved to Beloit, Wisconsin, and then South Beloit, Illinois. There they lived, raised three boys, and led a full life of family, church, school, work, and leisure activities. Her soul mate George passed away in 2004 after 52 years of marriage.
Margaret is survived by her sons: George Lee, Jr (Vienna, VA; wife Sharon Borland and daughter Marin Nicole Blaisdell); Wesley Peter (Neshkoro, WI; wife Valerie, sons Adam Lange and Christopher Blaisdell and daughter Brooke Blaisdell Kane) and Harry Tallman (Ladysmith, WI). In addition to her four grandchildren, she enjoyed her nine great-grandchildren.
Margaret would want anyone who wishes to mark her passing with a physical memorial to donate to their most believed-in cause, or to help Juliette Manor (Berlin, WI), Cedar Crest (Janesville, WI), or the Berlin United Methodist Church, to continue to provide to others, as they have for her, sustenance for the body and soul.
A more detailed obituary can be found at https://www.leiknessfuneralhome.com/obituary/Margaret-Blaisdell.
