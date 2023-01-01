January 18, 1934 - December 28, 2022 Beloit, WI - Margaret R. Thostenson, 88, of Beloit passed away at home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Born January 18, 1934, in Monroe, the daughter of Norman S. and Margaret M. (Radamann) Wells. Margaret graduated from Juda High School. She married Ernest Thostenson on April 27, 1956 in Monroe. Margaret was a Girl Scout and Brownie Leader as well as a Den Mother for many years and enjoyed being involved in her children's activities. She was an active member of Luther Valley Lutheran Church, where she spent many years teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir and volunteering with the Women's Guild. She also enjoyed ceramics and sewing.
Survived by her children, Toni White, Tammy (Paul) McCartney and Thomas (Margaret) Thostenson; grandchildren, Stacy, Telsea, Rebecca and Saybra and many great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ernest, brother, William, daughter, Terry and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be at noon on Thursday, January 5, 2022 at Luther Valley Lutheran Church with Pastor Tom Kreis officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial in Luther Valley Cemetery. Rosman Funeral Home is assisting the family. To extend online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com.
