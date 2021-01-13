January 4, 2021
Shell Lake, WI - Margaret Mary Smith, 96, of Shell Lake, died Monday, January 4, 2021, at Spooner Health Center. She was born September 13, 1924, at home, in South Beloit, IL, to Roy and Nellie (Duggan) Edwards. Margaret attended South Beloit High School and following graduation, worked at the Navy office during the war, Freeman Shoes and Fannie Mae Candies. She was a wonderful cook and excellent baker. No one could even come close to her delicious pies!
She was married in Beloit, WI on February 18, 1950, to Ruelle Smith, who preceded her in death on May 18, 2013. They built a home in Beloit shortly after getting married and lived there for a few years. They then moved out to Prairie Hill Road in rural South Beloit and built another home where they lived for 34 years. In 1984, they moved to Shell Lake, WI where they happily spent the rest of their years. Margaret was an active member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shell Lake, WI
She is survived by her two sons, Bob (Lynn) Smith and Gerry (Alyce) Smith of Shell Lake; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren, sister, Mary Ellen Smith of South Beloit; sister-in-law, Elaine Smith; and many other family members. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Nellie (Duggan) Edwards; husband, Ruelle Smith of 63 years; four brothers; one sister and a great-grandson, Cole.
A graveside service was held at Floral Gardens Cemetery.