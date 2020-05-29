October 4, 1931 - May 27, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Margaret Mary Henning, 88, of Beloit, WI, died peacefully at home Wednesday, May 27, 2020 after a courageous battle with dementia. She was born on October 4, 1931 in Rock County, WI, the daughter of Paul V. and Catherine (Roach) Alexander. Margaret was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1949. During her high school years, she worked for the priests at St. Jude rectory.
She married Robert L. Henning, Jr. on December 28, 1950 at St. Romuald Catholic Church in Hardinsburg, KY. She was a proud wife and mother of nine, and a member of St. Jude Parish, Beloit. Margaret was a long-time volunteer at Beloit Memorial Hospital and enjoyed square dancing with her husband as a member of the Petunia City Squares. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, baking, crafts, playing the slot machines, and playing cards with friends. She was an avid quilter, creating personalized quilts for her children's wedding gifts and baby quilts for each of her grandchildren. She continued quilting for her great-grandchildren until her health prevented it.
Margaret's passion was her family. She loved family gatherings and always made holidays special. Her faith set an example for all who knew and loved her. Even with 31 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren, she made each child feel special, and everyone loved grandma's cooking and her hugs.
Survivors include her loving husband, Robert Henning, with whom she planned to celebrate their 70th anniversary this year; children: Sister Anita Henning, Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes, of Briggsville, WI; Donald (Anne) Henning; Edward (Leila) Henning; Walter Henning; Paula (Frank) Hummer; Roberta Henning; Lori (Tim) Taylor; all of Beloit; Bev (Rod) McCullick of Mansfield, TX; and Karen (Jim) Heuberger of Muskego, WI; numerous grandchildren and their spouses and great-grandchildren. Further survived by her sister, Catherine (Carroll) Henning of Harvard, IL; and sister-in-law, Gloria Alexander of Monroe, WI; numerous nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her parents; brothers: Anthony Alexander, James (Grace) Alexander, Robert Alexander; sister, Marie (Bernard) Flood; and grandsons John Paul Henning, Kyle Zachary Sherrod, and Joseph Robert Hummer.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 in St. Jude Catholic Church, 737 Hackett St., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with a Scripture Service beginning at 3:45 p.m. Individual viewing with social distancing and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to St. Jude Catholic Church or Beloit Regional Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
The family would like to give a special thank you to Alice Grable, special family friend and caregiver, Beloit Palliative Care, and Beloit Regional Hospice for the exceptional care they provided.
